US Markets

Canadian defence minister, in Kyiv, announces supply of 200 armoured vehicles

Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

January 18, 2023 — 08:04 am EST

Written by Tom Balmforth for Reuters ->

KYIV, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand visited Kyiv to meet Ukrainian officials on Wednesday and announced the supply of 200 Senator armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine, as part of a new package of military assistance.

The Canadian defence ministry said in a statement that Ukraine had specifically requested the vehicles and that Anand was meeting officials including Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov in the Ukrainian capital.

"This aid is valued at over $90 million and is allocated as part of the additional $500 million in military aid for Ukraine announced by Prime Minister Trudeau in November 2022," it said.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((tom.balmforth@thomsonreuters.com;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCompanies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.