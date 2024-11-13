Canadian Critical Minerals Closes $950,000 Financing

Braveheart Resources (TSE:CCMI) has released an update.

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. has successfully closed a flow-through financing round, raising $950,000 to fund exploration and development at its Bull River Mine project in British Columbia. The financing involved the issuance of 19 million flow-through shares, with the company also granting broker warrants as part of the deal.

