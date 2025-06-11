Markets
DOW

Canadian Court Orders Nova Chemicals To Pay Additional C$1.62 Bln To Dow In Damages

June 11, 2025 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dow Inc. (DOW) Wednesday said that the court of King's Bench of Alberta, Canada has ordered NOVA Chemicals Corporation to pay additional C$1.62 billion to Dow related to losses incurred by Dow from the companies' jointly owned ethylene asset in Joffre, Alberta, Canada.

The payment is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Previously, Nova had paid C$1.43 billion in damages to Dow following a court order. This follows the court finding that NOVA had failed to operate the jointly owned ethylene asset at full capacity and breached contractual obligations since 2001, leading to the reduction of ethylene to Dow.

On appeal, the court ordered Dow's compensation to be recalculated for the period from 2001 to 2012, as well as for the period from 2013 to June 2018, which had not yet been calculated, the company said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.