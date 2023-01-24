Canadian court dismisses competition bureau objection to Rogers-Shaw merger

TORONTO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A federal court in Canada on Tuesday dismissed the competition bureau's case for blocking Rogers Communications Inc's RCIb.TO hotly contested C$20 billion ($14.9 billion) bid for Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO.

The proceeding in a Federal Court of Appeal in Ottawa was the antitrust bureau's latest attempt to kill the deal, saying the transaction would lessen competition in Canada's telecoms industry, which has some of the highest mobile bills in the world.

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan)

