Canadian court calls part of Quebec law on religious symbols invalid

MONTREAL, April 20 (Reuters) - A Canadian court on Tuesday said part of a controversial Quebec law banning public employees from wearing religious symbols is invalid.

The 2019 law, which the Quebec government said was designed to preserve secularism in the mainly French-speaking province, prohibits many types of civil servants, including teachers and police officers, from wearing religious symbols such as hijabs and turbans on the job.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.