Canadian court calls part of Quebec law on religious symbols invalid

Allison Lampert Reuters
MONTREAL, April 20 (Reuters) - A Canadian court on Tuesday said part of a controversial Quebec law banning public employees from wearing religious symbols is invalid.

The 2019 law, which the Quebec government said was designed to preserve secularism in the mainly French-speaking province, prohibits many types of civil servants, including teachers and police officers, from wearing religious symbols such as hijabs and turbans on the job.

