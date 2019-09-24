Canadian court blocks Alberta legislation that would restrict energy flows to British Columbia

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A Canadian court on Tuesday granted a temporary injunction against legislation enabling the province of Alberta to restrict the flow of oil and gas to neighbouring British Columbia.

Alberta enacted the legislation, dubbed the "turn off the taps act" in May, after it was passed by the previous provincial government in retaliation for British Columbia opposing the expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline.

The court said British Columbia had met the criteria for the temporary injunction by showing the legislation would cause harm to its residents. The trial will continue at a future date.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)

