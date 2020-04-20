US Markets

Canadian coronavirus deaths rise by almost 7% in a day - official data

The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by almost 7% to 1,611 from a day earlier, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Monday.

In a statement posted shortly before 11:00 eastern time (1500 GMT), it said the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus had climbed to 35,392. The respective figures on Sunday were 1,506 deaths and 33,922 positive diagnoses.

