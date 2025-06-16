Bitcoin Magazine



Canadian Company Universal Digital Launches Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) has announced it has launched a Bitcoin Treasury Strategy as a core pillar of its capital allocation framework, beginning with the divestment of altcoin holdings to accumulate Bitcoin under a new reserve model.

“Our Bitcoin Treasury Strategy marks a deliberate shift in how we manage capital – by holding Bitcoin as a long-term treasury asset, we aim to enhance balance sheet strength and align with the evolving global financial landscape,” said the CEO of the Company Tim Chan. “The framework we’ve established with GFA enables us to explore extending this model to Asia, where digital assets are gaining traction among public companies and institutional investors.”

The strategy is designed to increase long term net asset value while aligning Universal Digital with the broader global shift toward institutional adoption of BTC. The Company sees Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset and intends to implement the strategy in a transparent and phased manner.

Universal Digital plans to work with publicly traded companies across Asia to introduce Bitcoin treasury models. Eastern Asia, led by markets such as Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong, accounted for 8.9% of global on-chain crypto transaction volume between July 2023 and June 2024, according to the press release.

“Universal Digital’s and its management’s experience with the crypto and Bitcoin treasury combined with our expertise on the Japanese markets makes us a strong team,” stated Gen Matsuda, CEO of Ground Financial Advisory Co. “I look forward to working closely with Universal Digital to introduce bitcoin reserve model to Japanese listed companies.”

As part of its expansion into Asia, Universal Digital signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on June 12, 2025, with Ground Financial Advisory Co., a Tokyo stock exchange listed financial and technology group. The partnership aims to develop Bitcoin based corporate finance models for the Japanese market.

Under the MOU, the companies will jointly explore:

Implementing Bitcoin reserve models for publicly listed companies in Japan.

Designing capital raising instruments such as warrants and market-based offerings to support Bitcoin acquisitions.

Strengthening frameworks for digital asset governance, investor relations, and secure custody.

This collaboration may also extend to joint investments in public companies, the creation of blockchain-enabled corporate structures, and projects that integrate Bitcoin with cultural intellectual property and Web3-driven consumer ecosystems, according to the release. The agreement was signed on an arm’s length basis, with no related party interests between Universal Digital and GFA.

This post Canadian Company Universal Digital Launches Bitcoin Treasury Strategy first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Oscar Zarraga Perez.

