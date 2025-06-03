Bitcoin Magazine



Canadian Company SolarBank Adopts Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

Today, SolarBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN), a leader in distributed solar energy, battery storage, and clean energy infrastructure across North America, has announced the integration of Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset into its corporate treasury strategy, following the footsteps of MicroStrategy and SharpLink Gaming.

SolarBank has also applied to open an institutional account with Coinbase Prime (NASDAQ: COIN), enabling secure Bitcoin custody, USDC services, and a self-custodial wallet for its Bitcoin holdings.

JUST IN: North American construction engineering company SolarBank adopts a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve pic.twitter.com/b2xvVARjZZ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) June 3, 2025

The company cited several strategic advantages for adopting Bitcoin as a reserve asset:

Financial Resilience: Bitcoin holdings will serve as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Clean Energy Off-set: Emissions tied to Bitcoin mining will be counterbalanced by SolarBank’s renewable energy generation.

Market Appeal: The move targets tech-savvy investors interested in digital assets, DeFi, and blockchain.

Competitive Differentiation: SolarBank aims to differentiate itself as a first-mover in combining renewable energy with Web3 and DeFi principles.

“As the adoption of Bitcoin continues to grow, SolarBank believes that establishing a Bitcoin treasury strategy taps into a growing sector that is seeing increasing adoption,” commented Dr. Richard Lu. “In a world of ever-increasing energy demand and treasury complexity, SolarBank delivers renewable energy solutions and recurring revenues, now combined with all of the benefits of holding Bitcoin.”

SolarBank further emphasized that its core focus remains on renewable energy development, highlighting several recent achievements:

A $100 million U.S. solar deal with CIM Group targeting 97 MW of projects.

A $49.5 million agreement with Qcells to deploy US made solar technology.

A $41 million partnership with Honeywell to develop landfill-based solar farms.

A $25 million credit facility from RBC to expand its battery energy storage portfolio.

With over 1 GW of projects in development and partnerships with Fortune 500 companies, SolarBank continues to generate recurring revenues through long-term contracts while accelerating decarbonization efforts.

“The actual timing and value of Bitcoin purchases, under the allocation strategy will be determined by management,” stated the company in the press release. “Purchases will also depend on several factors, including, among others, general market and business conditions, the trading price of Bitcoin and the anticipated cash needs of SolarBank. The allocation strategy may be suspended, discontinued or modified at any time for any reason. As of the date of this press release, no Bitcoin purchases have been made.”

This post Canadian Company SolarBank Adopts Bitcoin Treasury Strategy first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Oscar Zarraga Perez.

