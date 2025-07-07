Bitcoin Magazine



Canadian Company LQWD Technologies Acquires More Bitcoin to Its Treasury

LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD), a Canadian Bitcoin infrastructure company, announced it has purchased an additional 10 Bitcoin at an average price of $109,240, totaling $1,092,400. This latest purchase raises LQWD’s total holdings to 181 Bitcoin, valued at approximately $8.9 million with an average acquisition price of $49,174 per BTC.

JUST IN: Canadian Public Company LQWD technologies acquires an additional 10 #Bitcoin. They now hold 181 BTC



Bitcoin 100 Ranking: 61 pic.twitter.com/NWee96bbLY — BitcoinTreasuries.NET (@BTCtreasuries) July 7, 2025

The acquisition supports LQWD’s ongoing strategy to accumulate Bitcoin and grow its Lightning Network Service Provider (LSP) business. With approximately 24.5 million shares outstanding, the company now holds roughly 737 Sats per share. LQWD remains debt-free, and its Bitcoin reserves are entirely unencumbered.

“In line with its ongoing Bitcoin accumulation strategy to grow its LSP business, LQWD now holds 181 Bitcoin or approximately ~737 Sats per LQWD share,” mentioned the press release. “The Company currently has approximately 24,546,742 million shares outstanding, remains debt-free, and holds all Bitcoin reserves unencumbered.”

On March 19, 2024, LQWD announced a partnership with Amboss Technologies Inc. to become their premiere Lightning Network Liquidity Service Provider. As part of the agreement, LQWD committed an initial 10 Bitcoin in liquidity.

“Partnering with LQWD ensures that Amboss’s global customers have direct access to institutional-grade liquidity for Bitcoin payments, allowing LQWD to generate additional yield through their nodes on the Lightning Network,” said the Co-Founder and CEO of Amboss Jesse Shrader. “Additionally, this partnership increases the supply side of Amboss’s liquidity marketplace, enabling LQWD to fulfill the market demand for Lightning Network liquidity.”

On May 30, 2025, Amboss expanded its services with the launch of Rails, a self-custodial Bitcoin yield platform designed for companies, custodians, and high net worth individuals. The platform introduces a way for Liquidity Providers (LPs) to hold all custody of their Bitcoin while generating returns from liquidity leases and payment routing, although they are not guaranteed.

“Rails is a transformative force for the Lightning Network,” stated Shrader. “It’s not just about yield—it’s about enabling businesses to strengthen the network while earning on their Bitcoin. This is a critical step in Bitcoin’s evolution as a global medium of exchange.”

