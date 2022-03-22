Canadian, Colombian and Chinese companies interested in Brookfield Brazilian transmission lines -report

Adds background, OTPP declining to comment

SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - At least five groups are interested in acquiring transmission lines put on the block by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday on its website.

Colombia's ISA ISA.CN, which controls Brazilian transmission company CTEEP TRPL4.SA, and Grupo Energia Bogota GEB.CN are interested in the assets, the paper reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Canadian pension funds Ontario's Teachers Pension Fund (OTPP) and Caisse de Depot et Placement de Quebec (CDPQ), and China's Southern Power Grid also intend to deliver proposals, the paper added.

Brookfield, ISA CTEEP and OTPP declined to comment. Grupo Energia Bogota, CPQD and China's Southern Power Grid did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters reported in January that Brookfield had hired the investment banking units of Itau Unibanco Holding SA and Banco BTG Pactual SA to manage the sale.

