Canadian, Colombian and Chinese companies interested in Brookfield Brazilian transmission lines -report

SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - At least five groups are interested in acquiring transmission lines put on the block by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday on its website.

Colombia's ISA ISA.CN, which controls Brazilian transmission company CTEEP TRPL4.SA, and Grupo Energia Bogota GEB.CN are interested in the assets, the paper reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Canadian pension funds Ontario's Teachers Pension Fund (OTPP) and Caisse de Depot et Placement de Quebec (CDPQ), and China's Southern Power Grid also intend to deliver proposals, the paper added.

Brookfield and ISA CTEEP declined to comment. Grupo Energia Bogota, OTPP, CPQD and China's Southern Power Grid did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

