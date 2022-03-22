US Markets

Canadian, Colombian and Chinese companies interested in Brookfield Brazilian transmission lines -report

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published

At least five groups are interested in acquiring transmission lines put on the block by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday on its website.

SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - At least five groups are interested in acquiring transmission lines put on the block by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday on its website.

Colombia's ISA ISA.CN, which controls Brazilian transmission company CTEEP TRPL4.SA, and Grupo Energia Bogota GEB.CN are interested in the assets, the paper reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Canadian pension funds Ontario's Teachers Pension Fund (OTPP) and Caisse de Depot et Placement de Quebec (CDPQ), and China's Southern Power Grid also intend to deliver proposals, the paper added.

Brookfield and ISA CTEEP declined to comment. Grupo Energia Bogota, OTPP, CPQD and China's Southern Power Grid did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular