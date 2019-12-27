Canadian casino operator Gateway Casinos withdraws $100 million US IPO

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment, a Canadian casino operator with 26 properties, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Friday. It originally filed in November 2018 with a proposed deal size of $100 million.



The Burnaby, Canada-based company was founded in 1992 and booked $476 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2018. It had planned to list on the NYSE under the symbol GTWY. Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.

