Canadian car dealer Alpha Auto Group to buy UK peer Lookers for $595 mln

June 20, 2023 — 03:07 am EDT

June 20 (Reuters) - Canadian car dealer network Alpha Auto Group will buy its UK peer Lookers LOOK.L for about 465.4 million pounds (about $595 million) in cash, the companies said on Tuesday.

Alpha Auto's offer, which it made through an entity called Global Auto Holdings Ltd, values Lookers at 120 pence per share, a premium of 35.3% to the stock's closing price on Monday.

"The wider group will benefit from a balanced OEM brand portfolio which is well diversified across segments... which will help position the combined business to effectively navigate global headwinds," the companies said in a joint statement.

Lookers directors said the offer represents "a compelling proposition" and that they intend to unanimously recommend the offer to shareholders.

Lookers, which sells new and used cars and vans and offers after-sales services, in April raised its 2023 profit forecast, supported by robust trading in used vehicles, stable margins and improvement in supply. ($1 = 0.7824 pounds)

