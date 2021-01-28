US Markets

Canadian canola planting could rise 6% this year -analyst

Canadian farmers could increase canola plantings by 6% this year, encouraged by attractive margins, LeftField Commodity Research said on Thursday.

High prices, reflecting strong export demand and tightening supplies, should support a bigger canola area, though competition from other crops could limit expansion for the oilseed, LeftField owner Chuck Penner told the Paris Grain Day conference.

