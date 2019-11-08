US Markets

Canadian buildings permits drop 6.5% in September

Contributor
Kelsey Johnson Reuters
Published

The value of Canadian building permits dropped by a larger-than-expected 6.5% in September to C$8.3 billion ($6.3 billion) because of declines in the residential sector, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

OTTAWA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits dropped by a larger-than-expected 6.5% in September to C$8.3 billion ($6.3 billion) because of declines in the residential sector, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a decline of 2.0%. Statistics Canada revised an initial gain of 6.1% in August down to 5.6%.

Gains were reported in four Canadian provinces, with the largest increase in oil-rich Alberta, jumping 7.2%. The largest decline was in Quebec, which saw building permit values drop by 20.5%, mostly on cheaper permits for multi-family dwellings.

The value of residential permits was down 10.7% to C$5.1 billion, Statistics Canada said, with declines reported in eight of the ten Canadian provinces. Meanwhile, the value of commercial permits rose 6.1%, primarily because of several high-value permits for office buildings in Metro Vancouver.

Canadian municipalities, Statscan said, awarded C$25.7 billion in permits in the third quarter, while the total value of permits issued in the first three quarters of 2019 was up 2.2% from the same period in 2018.

$1 = 1.3181

Graphic - Canada building permitshttp://link.reuters.com/det73t

Graphic - Canada economic snapshothttp://tmsnrt.rs/2e8hNWV

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson; Editing by Dale Smith and Chizu Nomiyama)

((613-235-6745; kelsey.johnson@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular