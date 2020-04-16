Canadian border restrictions with U.S. will remain for a long time - Trudeau

By 11:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) on Thursday, the total number of those diagnosed with the coronavirus had climbed to 28,899. The respective figures at the same time on Wednesday were 954 deaths and 27,540 positive diagnoses.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.