Canadian border restrictions with U.S. will remain for a long time - Trudeau

David Ljunggren Reuters
Canada's border restrictions with the United States will remain in place "for a significant time" as the two nations fight the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

By 11:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) on Thursday, the total number of those diagnosed with the coronavirus had climbed to 28,899. The respective figures at the same time on Wednesday were 954 deaths and 27,540 positive diagnoses.

