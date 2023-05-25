News & Insights

Canadian beef exporters to soon have full access to Taiwanese market

May 25, 2023 — 06:39 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, May 25 (Reuters) - Canadian beef exporters will have full access to the Taiwanese market in a few weeks, a Canadian government spokesperson said on Thursday, after the countries' top trade officials met at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting.

"Out of Minister Ng's attendance to APEC and meeting with Taiwan's John Deng, in a few weeks Canadian beef exporters will have full access to the Taiwanese market," a spokesperson for Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng said.

