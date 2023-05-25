Canadian beef exporters to soon have full access to Taiwanese market

OTTAWA, May 25 (Reuters) - Canadian beef exporters will have full access to the Taiwanese market in a few weeks, a Canadian government spokesperson said on Thursday, after the countries' top trade officials met at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting.

"Out of Minister Ng's attendance to APEC and meeting with Taiwan's John Deng, in a few weeks Canadian beef exporters will have full access to the Taiwanese market," a spokesperson for Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng said.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.