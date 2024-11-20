Canadian Banc Corp. Announces December Dividends

Canadian Banc Corp Class A (TSE:BK) has released an update.

Canadian Banc Corp. announced its monthly dividend distribution for Class A and Preferred shares, with payouts set for December 10, 2024. Class A shareholders will receive $0.14438 per share, reflecting a stable 15% yield based on the volume-weighted average price, while Preferred shareholders will get rates tied to prime with a minimum of 5%.

