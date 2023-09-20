News & Insights

Canadian auto workers to vote on Ford deal starting on Saturday

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

September 20, 2023 — 01:44 pm EDT

Written by Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Auto workers at Ford Motor's F.N Canadian facilities will start voting on a tentative three-year deal on Saturday, a spokesperson for the Unifor union said on Wednesday.

Ford reached a last-minute deal to avoid a walkout at its Canadian operations late on Tuesday, as the United Auto Workers union prepared for a potential expansion of its U.S. strikes against the Detroit Three automakers.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Stocks mentioned

F
GM

