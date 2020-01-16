US Markets

Canadian auto parts maker Magna expects lower sales in 2020

Shradha Singh Reuters
Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc on Thursday said it expects lower vehicle sales in 2020, hurt by a stronger dollar, the sale of its fluid pressure and controls business and lower light-vehicle output in Europe.

The company said it expects 2020 sales to be between $38 billion to $40 billion and net income attributable to be in the range of $1.8 billion to $2 billion.

Magna said it has discontinued its partnership with Lyft LYFT.O to co-develop self-driving technology.

Most Popular