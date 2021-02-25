Canadian asset managers race to win bitcoin ETF gold rush

By Aaron Saldanha

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Asset managers in Canada have been rushing to launch physically settled Bitcoin exchange traded funds (ETF), aiming to capitalise on a new market opportunity, after the country became the first to approve such ETFs this month.

Canada has seen a spate of regulatory applications for Bitcoin ETF issuance, sparked by the launch of the Purpose Bitcoin ETF BTCCb.TO, the world's first ETF physically settled in the cryptocurrency.

The Purpose ETF had a total asset value of about C$561.3 million ($449.8 million), as of Feb. 24, its manager told Reuters, and held about 9,647 bitcoins.

Purpose's offering has stolen a march on the Evolve Bitcoin ETF EBIT.TO, which was first traded just a day later. Evolve's fund managed C$38.2 million, as of Wednesday.

Evolve on Wednesday axed the ETFs management fee by a quarter to 0.75%, saying this made the offering the cheapest "bitcoin ETF currently available in the market."

The ETFs provide advantage over the closed-ended funds that financial markets investors have usually employed as a way to gain Bitcoin exposure, including that the ETFs' traded prices are unlikely to diverge by a considerable margin from the underlying portfolio values.

This gives them a strong edge over U.S.-listed investment vehicle Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC.PK and closed-end investment fund CI Galaxy Bitcoin Fund BTCG_u.TO.

The front-runners in the Canadian bitcoin ETF race have been moving ahead with new offerings; exchange operator TMX Group X.TO on Tuesday began listing options on Purpose's ETF on the Montréal Exchange.

CI Financial last week filed for a preliminary prospectus for a Bitcoin ETF, working with diversified asset firm Galaxy Digital, commercial intelligence provider MarketLine reported.

($1 = 1.2483 Canadian dollars)

