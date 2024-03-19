News & Insights

Commodities
GIL

Canadian apparel manufacturer Gildan Activewear up for sale, Globe and Mail reports

March 19, 2024 — 02:25 pm EDT

Written by Juveria Tabassum for Reuters ->

Adds background, shares, details from the report

March 19 (Reuters) - Canadian company Gildan Activewear's GIL.TO, GIL.N board has put the clothing maker up for sale amid a prolonged battle for control over the company, the Globe and Mail reported citing a company spokesperson.

Gildan's listings on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges were halted in anticipation of further news.

Over the past four weeks, Gildan had received a takeover approach from a potential buyer. In response, the company mandated investment banks RBC Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs Group to look for additional bidders, the Globe and Mail reported citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The company has been embroiled in a battle between its top stockholders, such as investment firm Browning West, and the board, which fired co-founder and CEO Glenn Chamandy in December.

Gildan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Juveria.Tabassum@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GIL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.