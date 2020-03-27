Markets

Canadian agency says Air Canada-Transat deal likely to reduce competition

Reuters
The Canadian Competition Bureau said on Friday that the proposed sale of tour operator Transat A.T. Inc to Air Canada would likely result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition in the sale of air travel or vacation packages to Canadians.

March 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian Competition Bureau said on Friday that the proposed sale of tour operator Transat A.T. Inc TRZ.TO to Air Canada AC.TO would likely result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition in the sale of air travel or vacation packages to Canadians.

Eliminating the rivalry between Air Canada and Transat with the proposed C$720 million ($514.76 million) sale would result in increased prices, less choice, decreases in service and a significant reduction in travel on routes where their existing networks overlap, the regulator said.

($1 = 1.3987 Canadian dollars)

