Canadian agency asks federal court to declare Facebook contravened privacy law

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Canada's privacy commissioner asked a federal court to declare that Facebook had broken federal privacy law for the private sector, according to a notice of application filed on Thursday.

By Moira Warburton TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Canada's privacy commissioner asked a federal court to declare that Facebook had broken federal privacy law for the private sector, according to a notice of application filed on Thursday. The application also asked for an order requiring Facebook to "implement effective, specific and easily accessible measures to obtain, and ensure it maintains, meaningful consent from all users," according to an announcement of the legal filing issued by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC). (Reporting by Moira Warburton in Toronto) ((Moira.Warburton@thomsonreuters.com; 416-687-7996; 437-771-3124;)) Keywords: FACEBOOK CANADA/ (URGENT)

