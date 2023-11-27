News & Insights

Canada's Xenon Pharma's depression drug fails to meet main goal in study

November 27, 2023 — 07:30 am EST

Written by Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canada's Xenon Pharmaceuticals XENE.O said on Monday that its experimental drug to treat moderate to severe major depressive disorder (MDD) had failed to significantlyreduce the severity of depressive episodescompared to a placebo, in a mid-stage study.

Still, the company said it was actively exploring future development of the drug candidate, XEN1101, as a treatment for MDD.

Xenon said the study data was compelling, building upon the ongoing late-stage study for the use of XEN1101 in treating epilepsy.

