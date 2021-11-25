Canada's worst mass shooting helped push 2020 murder rate to 15-year high

By comparison, the overall U.S. murder rate in 2020 was around 6.5 homicides per 100,000 people, according to FBI data.

The Canadian increase was driven by more murders in the provinces of Alberta and Nova Scotia.

Gabriel Wortman killed 13 people in Nova Scotia on the night of April 18, 2020, and another nine the next day before police shot him dead.

This contributed to an "uncharacteristically high homicide count and rate for the province," Statscan said.

The two most populated cities in Alberta, Calgary and Edmonton, recorded large increasesD, and each contributed 15 more murders to the national tally than in 2019.

There were 15 more firearm-related killings in Canada last year, compared with 2019, and gang-related murders decreased 10% in the same period.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Giles Elgood)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; +91 8861175297; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.