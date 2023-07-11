Canada's Woodfibre LNG close to finalizing all off-take agreements -Enbridge CEO

July 11 (Reuters) - Canada's Woodfibre LNG project is close to signing off-take agreements for the remaining 30% of its capacity and virtually all the liquefied natural gas produced will be going to Asia, Enbridge ENB.TO CEO Greg Ebel said on Tuesday.

