Canada's Woodfibre LNG close to finalizing all off-take agreements -Enbridge CEO

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 11, 2023 — 02:35 pm EDT

July 11 (Reuters) - Canada's Woodfibre LNG project is close to signing off-take agreements for the remaining 30% of its capacity and virtually all the liquefied natural gas produced will be going to Asia, Enbridge ENB.TO CEO Greg Ebel said on Tuesday.

