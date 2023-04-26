Canada's wireless giant Rogers misses quarterly revenue estimates

April 26 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO, RCI.N missed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, hit by slower growth in the Canadian telecom giant's wireless and media businesses.

The company's total revenue rose to C$3.84 billion ($2.82 billion) in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with C$3.62 billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of C$3.93 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 1.3628 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

