Canada's wireless giant Rogers misses quarterly revenue estimates

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 26, 2023 — 07:04 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

April 26 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO, RCI.N missed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, hit by slower growth in the Canadian telecom giant's wireless and media businesses.

The company's total revenue rose to C$3.84 billion ($2.82 billion) in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with C$3.62 billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of C$3.93 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 1.3628 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

