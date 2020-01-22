US Markets

Canada's wholesale trade declines for third time in five months in November

Canadian wholesale trade fell for the third time in five months in November, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday, declining 1.2%as sales of motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories dropped.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted trade would hold steady in November following a downwardly revised decline of 1.2% in October.

Statscan said wholesale inventories increased by 0.4% while sales volumes declined by 0.9%.

The motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector fell for a fourth consecutive month, dropping by 3.3%. Sales were down in five of the seven subsectors and in six of Canada's 10 provinces, the agency said.

