Canada's wholesale trade declines for third time in five months in November

OTTAWA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade fell for the third time in five months in November, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday, declining 1.2%as sales of motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories dropped.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted trade would hold steady in November following a downwardly revised decline of 1.2% in October.

Statscan said wholesale inventories increased by 0.4% while sales volumes declined by 0.9%.

The motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector fell for a fourth consecutive month, dropping by 3.3%. Sales were down in five of the seven subsectors and in six of Canada's 10 provinces, the agency said.

Graphic - wholesale tradehttp://link.reuters.com/cyr43t

Graphic - Canada economic snapshothttp://tmsnrt.rs/2e8hNWV

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, Editing by Dale Smith and Nick Zieminski)

