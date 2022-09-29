Canada's WestJet places order for 42 Boeing MAX 10 planes

Adds order details

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Canada's WestJet Group said on Thursday it has placed an order with Boeing Co BA.N for 42 MAX 10 jets, adding to the orders for narrowbody aircraft secured by the U.S. planemaker this year.

The deal for the MAX jets is valued at $5.67 billion at list prices, though discounts are common in large orders. WestJet has an option to buy 22 more MAX 10s.

WestJet, owned by private equity firm Onex Corp ONEX.TO, said it will now accept delivery of "no fewer than 65 aircraft" in the next six years, with at least 50 being 737-10 jets.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru)

