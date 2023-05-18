News & Insights

Canada's WestJet Group to cancel flights as pilot strike looms

Credit: REUTERS/Ben Nelms

May 18, 2023 — 02:17 am EDT

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

May 18 (Reuters) - Onex Corp's ONEX.TO WestJet Group said on Thursday it has decided to cancel flights in anticipation of a pilots' strike.

The pilots gave a notice on Monday that could allow for strike action as early as 0300 MT on May 19, raising the possibility of travel disruptions during Canada's Victoria Day holiday next weekend.

