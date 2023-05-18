Canada's WestJet Group to cancel flights as pilot strike looms

May 18 (Reuters) - Onex Corp's ONEX.TO WestJet Group said on Thursday it has decided to cancel flights in anticipation of a pilots' strike.

The pilots gave a notice on Monday that could allow for strike action as early as 0300 MT on May 19, raising the possibility of travel disruptions during Canada's Victoria Day holiday next weekend.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.