Canada's West Fraser to buy Norbord in deal valued at $3 bln
Nov 19 (Reuters) - Canadian forestry company West Fraser Timber Co WFT.TO said on Thursday it would acquire wood-based panels maker Norbord Inc OSB.TO in an all-stock deal valued at about C$4 billion ($3.05 billion).
Norbord shareholders will receive 0.675 of a West Fraser share for each Norbord share.
($1 = 1.3099 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
