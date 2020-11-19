Canada's West Fraser to buy Norbord in deal valued at $3 bln

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Canadian forestry company West Fraser Timber Co WFT.TO said on Thursday it would acquire wood-based panels maker Norbord Inc OSB.TO in an all-stock deal valued at about C$4 billion ($3.05 billion).

Norbord shareholders will receive 0.675 of a West Fraser share for each Norbord share.

($1 = 1.3099 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

