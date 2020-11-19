Banking

Canada's West Fraser to buy Norbord in deal valued at $3 bln

Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Canadian forestry company West Fraser Timber Co said on Thursday it would acquire wood-based panels maker Norbord Inc in an all-stock deal valued at about C$4 billion ($3.05 billion).

Norbord shareholders will receive 0.675 of a West Fraser share for each Norbord share.

($1 = 1.3099 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;))

