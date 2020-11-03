US Markets
CVE

Canada's Waterous plans to expand Osum Oil Sands stake in C$126 mln deal

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Private equity firm Waterous Energy Fund, which holds a 45% stake in Canada's Osum Oil Sands, said on Tuesday it plans to buy about 40% more stake in the privately held energy company in a deal valued at C$126 million ($95.96 million).

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Waterous Energy Fund, which holds a 45% stake in Canada's Osum Oil Sands, said on Tuesday it plans to buy about 40% more stake in the privately held energy company in a deal valued at C$126 million ($95.96 million).

Calgary-based Waterous Energy said Osum shareholders would receive cash consideration of C$2.40 per share for each share tendered.

The deal comes at a time when the pandemic has put additional pressure on energy companies in Canada, the fourth-largest global oil producer, forcing them to cut costs and consolidate to weather a downturn.

Last month, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO agreed to buy rival Husky Energy HSE.TO to create Canada's No. 3 oil and gas producer.

Earlier this year, Cona Resources, a Waterous portfolio company acquired Pengrowth Energy for about C$740 million.

($1 = 1.3131 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular