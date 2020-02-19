US Markets

Canada's VIA Rail to temporarily suspend 1,000 employees amid pipeline protests

Denise Paglinawan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canada's VIA Rail will temporarily suspend close to 1,000 employees due to rail disruptions amid pipeline protests, the company said on Wednesday.

The employees are suspended as a result of VIA Rail cancelling service on much of its network, until Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO re-opens tracks for service, VIA Rail said in an emailed statement.

Protestors opposed to an energy project have blocked rail lines across the country.

