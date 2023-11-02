News & Insights

Canada's Unifor union ratifies labor deal with St. Lawrence Seaway

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTINNE MUSCHI

November 02, 2023 — 09:51 pm EDT

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Unifor union said on Thursday members representing St. Lawrence Seaway workers in eastern Canada have ratified new collective agreements which will see annual wage increases of 5%, 4% and 4%, retroactive to April 1, 2023, "along with a $2,000 signing bonus".

The union representing St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp (Seaway) last month reached a tentative labor agreement ending a week-long strike that shut down a key North American trade route linked to the Atlantic Ocean.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

