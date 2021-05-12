Canada's Turquoise Hill posts five-fold rise in quarterly profit

US Markets
May 12 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO posted a more than five-fold rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the Canadian miner was helped by increased production of copper and gold at its Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia.

Rio Tinto-controlled Turquoise Hill said income attributable to owners of the company was $236.7 million, or $1.18 per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with $45.2 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

