Canada's TSX climbs above 20,000, loonie posts 6-year high as oil rallies

Canada's main stock market index climbed above the 20,000 threshold for the first time on Tuesday while the loonie notched a six-year high, with sentiment underpinned by gains in oil and data showing strong economic growth in the first quarter.

TORONTO, June 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock market index climbed above the 20,000 threshold for the first time on Tuesday while the loonie notched a six-year high, with sentiment underpinned by gains in oil and data showing strong economic growth in the first quarter.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE touched a record high at 20,014.70 before dipping to 20,000.12, up 1.4% on the day. Since hitting its low during the coronavirus crisis in March last year, the commodity-linked index has soared nearly 80%.

Twenty thousand is "a great big psychological level," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. "It's confirmation that we have a pretty solid upward trend in place."

The TSX climbed in May for the fourth month, while it is up nearly 15% since the beginning of 2021, outpacing Wall Street.

Materials and energy shares account for 25% of the Toronto market's capitalization, compared with 5% for the S&P 500. U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 touched on Tuesday the highest level since October 2018 at $68.87 a barrel.

Canada's first-quarter annualized growth was 5.6%, reflecting continued strength in the economy influenced by favorable mortgage rates, government transfers and stronger employment, the latest official data showed.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4, which has benefited this year from higher commodity prices and a more hawkish stance from the Bank of Canada, touched its strongest since May 2015 at 1.2007 per U.S. dollar, or 83.28 U.S. cents, before slipping to 1.2057, up 0.1% on the day.

The Toronto stock market is expected to rise to 20,050 by the end of the year and then to 21,750 by the end of 2022, a Reuters polls showed last month.

