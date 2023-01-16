Canada’s TSB to participate in Nepal crash investigation

Companies
January 16, 2023 — 12:05 pm EST

Written by Allison Lampert for Reuters ->

MONTREAL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB) will participate in an investigation into Nepal's worst plane accident in 30 years, as the aircraft’s engines were designed and manufactured in the country, a spokesman for the independent agency said on Monday.

The Yeti Airlines ATR 72 aircraft, carrying 72 people, went down in clear weather on Sunday, killing at least 70 people. The aircraft's engines were made by Pratt & Whitney Canada RTX.N.

"The extent of our participation is to be determined," said a spokesman for the TSB, which investigates rail, marine and airplane accidents.

