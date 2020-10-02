Canada's Trudeau wishes 'get well soon' to U.S. President Trump and wife

OTTAWA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire on Friday wished U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania a full recovery after they tested positive for COVID-19.

"Sophie and I are sending our best wishes to @POTUS (President) Trump and @FLOTUS (Melania Trump). We hope you both get well soon and have a full recovery from this virus," Trudeau said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

