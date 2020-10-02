US Markets

Canada's Trudeau wishes 'get well soon' to U.S. President Trump and wife

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire on Friday wished U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania a full recovery after they tested positive for COVID-19.

OTTAWA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire on Friday wished U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania a full recovery after they tested positive for COVID-19.

"Sophie and I are sending our best wishes to @POTUS (President) Trump and @FLOTUS (Melania Trump). We hope you both get well soon and have a full recovery from this virus," Trudeau said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    23 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular