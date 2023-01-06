Canada's Trudeau urges Alberta to contribute to carbon-capture incentives

By Steve Scherer

OTTAWA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday urged the government of the main oil-producing province of Alberta to use its budget surplus to help bolster tax credits meant to help scale up carbon capture and storage and reduce emissions.

After the United States passed the Inflation Reduction Act last year, which included massive tax credits to develop carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) there, the Canadian oil and gas industry has been seeking an increase to what was promised in the April federal budget.

"We've seen for a while Alberta hesitating around investing in anything related to climate change. But CCUS is one of those tangible things," Trudeau told Reuters in an interview.

"I think there's a role for provinces with surpluses, with the capacity to be investing in their future and their workers future," he said in his first media interview of 2023.

The comments follow a Reuters exclusivestory from October that cited sources saying the federal government was at odds with Alberta's government over who should pay to bolster tax credits for carbon capture.

Canada is home to the world's third-largest oil reserves and is the fifth-biggest producer of natural gas, and the industry says it needs more government rebates to help scale up the technology.

Alberta's new premier, Danielle Smith, has passed a law allowing the province to amend federal laws it dislikes, and she has threatened to use it on legislation seen as a potential threat to the province's energy industry.

"It's not about fighting a rearguard action to bring us back to the 1980s it's about making sure that the expertise that Albertans and so many Canadians have in resources in the energy sector continue to be relevant and needed."

Smith's office had no immediate response.

In the interview, Trudeau also took aim at his main rival, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, for casting Canada as "broken".

Trudeau said Poilievre is "not proposing solutions," but is instead "trying to harvest a level of political anger that leads nowhere, as unfortunately we saw in the United States over the past years."

Poilievre's office had no immediate response to the comments. Polls show that the Conservatives took a slight lead over Trudeau's Liberals in national polling after Poilievre took over last year.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Alistair Bell)

