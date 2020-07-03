US Markets

Canada's Trudeau unsure about Washington trip, cites concern over tariffs

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday he was still unsure whether he would go to Washington D.C. next week to mark a new North American trade treaty, citing concern about possible U.S. tariffs on aluminum.

OTTAWA, July 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday he was still unsure whether he would go to Washington D.C. next week to mark a new North American trade treaty, citing concern about possible U.S. tariffs on aluminum.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is due to meet U.S. President Donald Trump next week, has said he would like Trudeau to attend.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-613-235-6745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular