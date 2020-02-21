US Markets

Canada's Trudeau to speak about rail blockades later on Friday - spokesman

Steve Scherer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak to reporters later on Friday to discuss rail blockades led by indigenous protesters that have led to temporary railroad layoffs and are causing some shortages of goods, his spokesman said on Twitter.

Trudeau is due to speak after holding a meeting on the blockades with his top cabinet ministers, and after talking to provincial premiers on Thursday. The exact timing of the news conference was not given.

