Canada's Trudeau to make 'minor reshuffle' on Wednesday -media

Ismail Shakil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to replace his Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray, who is stepping down for health reasons, on Wednesday, and possibly one other minister, La Presse and other local media reported on Tuesday.

The La Presse report did not provide more details on Vancouver lawmaker Murray's health, or who would replace her. Agency Canadian Press said Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi would also be leaving for personal reasons.

CBC reported there would be a "minor reshuffle". The prime ministers office, Murray's office and Tassi's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The changes to Trudeau's Cabinet would be the first since last year's election, and they would come a week before ministers meet in Vancouver to discuss the Liberal government's legislative priorities for the coming year.

Murray, 68, has previously served as digital government minister and as president of the Treasury Board in Liberal governments since first being elected to parliament in 2008.

Tassi has previously served as labor minister and minister of seniors.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

