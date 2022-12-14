US Markets

Canada's Trudeau to bring back sanctions on Nord Stream pipeline parts -Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

December 14, 2022 — 04:43 pm EST

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will revoke the waiver that exempted Nord Stream pipeline turbines from Canadian sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas industry, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a senior government official.

The decision has been communicated to the German and Ukrainian governments and is expected to be announced by Canada later today, the report said.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.