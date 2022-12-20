US Markets

Canada's Trudeau to attend N.American leaders' summit Jan. 10

December 20, 2022 — 11:31 am EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Mexico City to participate in the North American Leaders' summit on Jan. 10, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Trudeau will meet U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the event where the leaders will "work together to help grow our economies," according to the statement.

They will focus on areas including advancing collaboration across the electric vehicle supply chain, it said.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; editing by Susan Heavey)

