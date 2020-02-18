US Markets

Canada's Trudeau to address legislators about rail blockades

David Ljunggren Reuters
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address legislators later on Tuesday about the disruption caused by a series of rail blockades, Trudeau's office said in a statement.

Trudeau will make his remarks in a speech to the House of Commons at 11 am Eastern time (1600 GMT), the statement said. It did not give further details.

