Canada's Trudeau shuffles cabinet, keeps key ministers in place

Credit: REUTERS/Todd Korol

July 26, 2023 — 10:51 am EDT

OTTAWA, July 26 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a major reshuffle of his cabinet on Wednesday, dropping several ministers who had struggled and keeping key players in place.

One of the more significant moves saw Defence Minister Anita Anand take over as head of the Treasury Board, which has overall control of government spending. Details of the moves were contained in an official document.

