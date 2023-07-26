Canada's Trudeau shuffles cabinet, keeps key ministers in place

OTTAWA, July 26 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a major reshuffle of his cabinet on Wednesday, dropping several ministers who had struggled and keeping key players in place.

One of the more significant moves saw Defence Minister Anita Anand take over as head of the Treasury Board, which has overall control of government spending. Details of the moves were contained in an official document.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Steve Scherer)

((Reuters Ottawa bureau; david.ljunggren@tr.com)) Keywords: CANADA POLITICS/SHUFFLE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.