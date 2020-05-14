Commodities

Canada's Trudeau sees 'a summer like no other', more aid to hard hit sectors

Amran Abocar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

Canada will give C$470 million in aid to the fisheries sector and extend the federal wage subsidy program to help keep workers on payrolls, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, but warned this would be a 'summer like no other' and urged people to accept the world had changed due to COVID-19.

The government will partially reopen some national parks in June and limit access to some vulnerable northern communities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

