Canada's Trudeau says window to stop second surge of COVID-19 is closing

OTTAWA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday warned that people needed to act now to tamp down the spread of a second wave of COVID-19 before it gets out of hand.

"Right now, this virus is being given the chance to spread," Trudeau said at a news conference. "The numbers are showing us that our window to turn this around is closing."

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Julie Gordon)

