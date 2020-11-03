US Markets

Canada's Trudeau says window to stop second surge of COVID-19 is closing

Steve Scherer Reuters
Julie Gordon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LARS HAGBERG

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday warned that people needed to act now to tamp down the spread of a second wave of COVID-19 before it gets out of hand.

"Right now, this virus is being given the chance to spread," Trudeau said at a news conference. "The numbers are showing us that our window to turn this around is closing."

